A NEWPORT man who complained of severe back pain was told by doctors he had "pulled a muscle" — only to find out later he had prostate cancer.

Alan Molloy visited GPs five times in 2018 with intense backache and leg weakness, but wasn't referred for further tests.

The former Argus sub-editor was eventually diagnosed after going to the Royal Gwent Hospital's emergency department.

“He was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer within 24 hours after going to A&E," daughter Lucy said. "The cancer had spread to his spine, ribs and pelvis which is why he was in so much pain.

“If he had been diagnosed at an earlier stage, he could have received treatment earlier and his experience would have been a lot better."

Mr Molloy, 74, died in 2020, 18 months after his diagnosis.

Amid new research and stark warnings that many people with cancer in Wales aren't finding out about their illness until they attend A&E, his daughter wants to raise awareness about the importance of early diagnosis.

Lucy Molloy with mum Valerie and dad Alan. Picture: Lucy Molloy via Cancer Research UK

"I think it’s really important that people advocate for themselves and push for further testing it they are worried," said Ms Molloy, 35, who was herself diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

Wales 'needs ambitious cancer plan'





Her calls come as international research found one-in-three people with cancer in Wales were being diagnosed through emergency routes like hospital A&E departments. The figure is roughly the same across Britain.

"This study is truly worrying," said Katie Till of Cancer Research UK. "It confirms that too many people in Wales are only being diagnosed with cancer once their health has deteriorated to a point when they might need to be rushed into hospital."

Ms Till said the picture in Wales was "concerning because countries that have higher levels of emergency presentations have lower cancer survival", and called for more investment in NHS staff and equipment.

“If we want to build a world-class cancer service in Wales, we need to learn from comparable countries and ensure fewer patients are being diagnosed with cancer after an emergency referral or trip to A&E," she said.

“We know that one reason so many people end up in A&E is because we don’t have enough staff and kit to test and diagnose cancer through usual routes," Ms Till added.

“An ambitious and fully funded cancer plan is needed to ensure the NHS in Wales is world-class and fit for the future. Without this, cancer survival could go backwards."

Lucy Molloy receiving cancer treatment. Picture: Lucy Molloy via Cancer Research UK

Tests 'could save your life'





In Newport, mum-of-two Ms Molloy praised the NHS for her own quick diagnosis.

“In contrast to my dad, my GP referred me to the breast clinic straight away after I called them," she said. "I’m lucky my cancer was caught early and the treatment I’ve received has been brilliant.”

She added: "I feel positive I’ll get through this and I know there are so many people much worse off than me.”

Ms Molloy's message is simple: “Check yourself and make sure you go to the GP if you notice any changes. If there's anything you’re worried about, you’ve got to be your own advocate.

“You know your own body, so if you feel like something’s not right, please push for the tests you need as it could save your life.”

What does the Welsh Government say about cancer diagnosis in Wales?





“We recognise the impact the pandemic is having on cancer services and have made cancer recovery a priority for NHS Wales," said a spokesperson for the Welsh Government, which runs the health service in Wales.

"We have provided £5 million of additional resources to the NHS in Wales to support additional cancer appointments and are investing millions more training additional cancer clinicians and installing the latest diagnostic and radiotherapy treatment equipment.

"GPs in Wales are referring record numbers of people for investigation and Rapid Diagnostic Centres are being rolled out to help identify people with vague symptoms of cancer.”