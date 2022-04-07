COVID infection rates have fallen in all parts of Gwent in the past week, but remain higher than the Welsh average.
New figures by Public Health Wales show Blaenau Gwent continues to have the highest seven-day rolling case rate nationwide, but that rate has fallen by nearly half in the past seven days.
There are currently 385 cases in Blaenau Gwent for every 100,000 people, compared with a Welsh average of 239.
Elsewhere, there are 372 cases per 100,000 people in Torfaen, followed by Newport (286), Monmouthshire (262), and Caerphilly county borough (251).
This time last week, Blaenau Gwent was reporting around 700 infections per 100,000 people, and the rates for the rest of Gwent were above 400.
The latest Covid figures also show another 537 people have tested positive for the virus, including 100 in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
Five more coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in Wales, including one in Gwent.
The latest case and death figures cover a 24-hour period to 9am on Wednesday.
Here are where the new cases have been recorded by local authority:
- Blaenau Gwent: 11
- Caerphilly: 28
- Monmouthshire: 20
- Newport: 29
- Torfaen: 12
- Anglesey: 18
- Conwy: 25
- Denbighshire: 22
- Flintshire: 7
- Gwynedd: 18
- Wrexham: 13
- Cardiff: 48
- Vale of Glamorgan: 17
- Bridgend: 21
- Merthyr Tydfil: 14
- Rhondda Cynon Taf: 53
- Carmarthenshire: 29
- Ceredigion: 9
- Pembrokeshire: 45
- Powys: 18
- Neath Port Talbot: 20
- Swansea: 43
- Unknown location: 5
- Resident Outside Wales: 12
