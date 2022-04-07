PLANS to build a home within the grounds of a hotel in Tintern have been approved by Monmouthshire council, despite concerns over a loss of parking spaces.

The application proposes building a four-bedroom house on the site of a car park to the back of the former Royal George Hotel, now known as The Wild Hare, and on vacant land next to it.

It is planned to be used as a family home by the owners of the hotel, who would be able to live on site to continue developing the business.

Tintern Community Council objected to the plans, claiming it would result in a loss of 12 parking spaces and could reduce availability in the village.

At a Monmouthshire council planning committee meeting on Tuesday, Ann Webb, an election candidate for the St Arvans ward, said the application was “totally unacceptable” for residents.

She said as well as accommodation, the hotel also provides additional facilities such as a coffee shop and restaurant.

“Who should provide the parking spaces for all of these users of the hotel?” she said.

She added that other car parks in the village are often full.

However Philip Thomas, from Monmouthshire council’s planning team, said 34 parking spaces would still be available at the hotel.

Mr Thomas said this number was considered ‘sufficient’ for the hotel’s 17 bedrooms, nine members of staff and also for the additional facilities such as the bar, restaurant and coffee shop.

He also said there was no condition in place requiring the land to be retained as parking for the hotel.

Giles Howard raised concerns over whether there would be space for vehicles to manoeuvre out of the site under the plans.

However Phil Murphy said he understood the concerns raised, but that the the applicant had “justified the parking situation”.

Ms Webb proposed rejecting the application, but this was rejected following a vote.

The plans were approved, with seven members voting in favour and five against.