A PUB in Lliswerry is set to be demolished to make way for affordable apartments.
The Victoria Inn in Nash Road, which has been vacant for two years, will be replaced with thirteen one-bedroom flats and five two-bedroom flats.
Developer Castell Construction first lodged the plans in October 2021 and will work in partnership with Newport City Homes to sell the apartments.
Planning development manager Joanne Davidson said no interest had been shown in the property to market it as a pub since its closure, therefore this justified the loss of the community facility,
Behind the building, 21 car parking spaces are proposed – this is a shortfall in Newport City Council’s parking standards which suggest a minimum of 27 spaces.
At a planning committee meeting, held on Wednesday, April 6, committee members Trevor Watkins and Charles Ferris both raised concerns about the number of parking spaces, as there could be up to 46 people living in the apartment block.
A sustainability assessment was submitted as part of the application which highlights other forms of transport in the area that would be available to residents – the council accepts this as a justification for the shortfall.
Currently, there are no disabled car parking spaces proposed but the planning officer said there was space on the site to create disabled spaces.
There is space allocated for a bike store and four electric charging points.
An artist's impression of the new development
Committee member Yvonne Forsey suggested placing a bench in the communal area of the development to make the most of the outdoor space.
Ms Forsey added: “A bench can be a positive communal asset.”
The site is located in a flood risk zone, but Natural Resources Wales has said it supports the development if a flood plan is put in place.
The application was unanimously approved by the planning committee members.
Charles Ferris, Trevor Watkins, and Yvonne Forsey are all standing in next month's council elections, in the Allt-yr-yn, Tredegar Park and Marshfield, and Rogerstone West wards respectively.
