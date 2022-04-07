A MISCONDUCT hearing for three senior Gwent Police officers begins today.

Chief superintendent Marc Budden, chief superintendent Mark Warrender and chief inspector Paul Staniforth face allegations of gross misconduct, which they all deny.

The hearing is taking place in Bristol at the headquarters of Avon and Somerset Police.

But the proceedings are being held in private, with the press and members of the public banned from attending.

The misconduct panel said this was because the hearing involved allegations of a sexual offence and to protect the rights of witnesses.

However, the decision to hold the hearing in private has proved controversial and prompted criticism, including from the Argus.

It means the only details of the hearing that will be made public are a written summary of the allegations and - at the end of the hearing - a written report of the outcome.

The allegations include nine categories of breaches of the police Standards of Professional Behaviour:

• Inappropriate conversation with a more junior member of police staff at a police social event (all three officers).

• Failing to challenge and report the improper behaviour of the others who were engaging in the conversation set out above (all three officers).

• Inappropriate touching (Chief Superintendent Warrender only).

• Failing to challenge or report the conduct of Chief Superintendent Warrender as set out at [in the previous point] above (Chief Superintendent Budden).

• Failing to disclose relevant evidence and or a conflict of interest in relation to [the third point] above (Budden only).

• Attempting to improperly influence the misconduct and criminal investigation into [the third point] above (Budden only).

• Inappropriately disclosing information in relation to the misconduct and criminal investigation into [the third point] above to the victim (Budden only).

• Providing various dishonest accounts about his conduct (Budden only).

• Engaging in inappropriate behaviour whilst on duty (Budden only).