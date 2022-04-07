AS DRAGONS Den comes to a close for another series we've looked back at some of the most successful products and pitches over the years.

From an umbrella vending machine to a device that can boil an egg mess-free without water, the dragons have seen it all much more.

With the popular show now entering its 18th series, we've looked back to past seasons to see which products have gained the most success.

Some of these items have become so popular that you might have forgotten their humble beginnings and the pitches behind them.

Levi Roots Reggae Reggae Sauce

This spicy BBQ sauce was pitched by now household name Levi Roots and was invested by Peter Jones and Richard Farleigh.

Currently, the Reggae Reggae company is worth £30 million and has become a staple in supermarkets across the country.

Roots have not just stopped at sauces, with and an album, BBC cooking show, cookbooks, Caribbean-inspired food festival, and plans to launch a chain of restaurants, the entrepreneur has found the most success from the Den.

The much-loved product can be found in a number of stores including Morrisons, Asda, Tesco, and many more.

Chocbox

Created by Peter Moule, the Chocbox is an aplastic cable device that allows you to store electrical wires safely.

Pitched back in 2007, dragons Duncan Bannatyne and James Caan invested £150,000 with a 36% stake.

Three months after the pitch the product made its first million and has since made over £25 million in global sales and ships to 152 countries.

The ChocBox can be brought from Screwfix, toolstation, Wickes, and other retailers.

Magic Whiteboard

With an original investment of £100,000 from Deborah Meaden and Theo Paphitis, this portable whiteboard roll became a smash hit.

The Magic Whiteboard was created by husband and wife Neil and Laura Westwood and has since become the two Dragons' most successful investment.

Since the show, the pair have seen a lot of success and have even bought back their shares from Meaden and Paphitis have given them a return of £800,000 from the original £100,000.

The board is now stocked in all Ryman stores, Sainsbury's, Viking Direct, and online retailers.

Wonderbly

Originally named Lost My Name the Wonderbly brand focuses on creating personalised illustrated fiction books for children.

The team of founders took to the den in 2014 and received a £100,000 investment from Piers Linney.

Since the original pitch, the company has sold an impressive two million books and has announced a project with the Roald Dahl Estate.

The books can be brought via the Wonderbly site, Amazon, Not On The High Street, and some local supermarkets too.

Skinny Tan

This tanning location brand started with a £60,000 investment from Kelly Hoppen and Piers Linney and has since made an annual turnover of £2.2 million.

The self-tan was originally launched in Australia by Kate Cotton and Louise Ferguson and is a naturally-deriving fake tanning lotion that claims to reduce the appearance of cellulite.

The successful product can be brought in stores and online from Superdrug, Boots, and Feel Unique.

Trunki

The Trunki is a ride-on hand luggage suitcase for children that although didn't receive investment has become a multi-million business.

Created by Rob Law the children's trunk was turned down after Theo Paphitis broke a strap of the suitcase leading to Dragons questioning the quality.

However, Paphitis has since regretted the remarks as Trunki is the most successful product never to be invested by the Dragons, making revenue of £8.13 million.

The suitcases can be brought from Argos, Amazon, Boots, and Trunki.