TESCO Mobile customers will no longer be able to use their Tesco Clubcard to double the value of Clubcard vouchers against their phone bill from June this year.
The change will come into effect from June 15 and Martin Lewis’ website Money Saving Expert is urging Tesco customers to double up now while the offer is still in place.
Tesco Clubcard holders will have until 8:59pm on June 15 to double their vouchers and will then have six months before their vouchers expire.
After the deadline, customers will still be able to use their voucher however it will still be for the same value. For example, £1 in vouchers would be £1 off your bill rather than £2.
Tesco Mobile customers fume over change to Clubcard benefit
Customers have taken to social media to complain that the benefit was in fact a key reason for signing up to Tesco Mobile.
@tescomobile you're aware that this benefit was used as an incentive to customers and was used by your sales people to build sales. Removal of this deems my families' 5 contracts as mis-sold and I will be pursuing this! @MoneySavingExp @TheFCA #ZoeEvans pic.twitter.com/N2rnhG7PQN— David Wells (@dwellsASN) April 4, 2022
Another added: “So Tesco Clubcard points no longer worth double against Tesco Mobile bills. Email from Tesco states they are 'sorry for the inconvenience'.
“How come they think that reducing a benefit is an 'inconvenience'?
