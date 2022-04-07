FERRERO has extended its precautionary measure of recalling Kinder products over fears they could be contaminated with salmonella.
Earlier this week, parents were issued a “do not eat” warning for their children after the UK Food Standards agency said Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs could have a possible presence of salmonella.
The FSA said the eggs have a “potential link to a salmonella outbreak” with 57 cases already identified.
Just over three quarters of the cases are children aged five or younger.
Ferrero has recalled selected batches of Kinder Surprise eggs because of the possible presence of salmonella.
If you have bought the below product, do not eat it. Instead, please contact Ferrero to obtain a full refund.
Symptoms of Salmonella
Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.
Full list of Kinder products recalled over salmonella fears
The recall has been extended to five Kinder products.
Product details
Kinder Surprise
- Pack size: 20g and 20g x 3
- Best before: All dates up to and including 07 October 2022
Kinder Surprise
- Pack size: 100g
- Best before: All dates from 20 April 2022 up to and including 21 August 2022
Kinder Mini Eggs
- Pack size: 75g
- Best before: All dates from 20 April 2022 up to and including 21 August 2022
Kinder Egg Hunt Kit
- Pack size: 150g
- Best before: All dates from 20 April 2022 up to and including 21 August 2022
Kinder Schokobons
- Pack size200g
- Best beforeAll dates from 20 April 2022 up to and including 21 August 2022
What to do if you are affected
If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, please contact the Ferrero consumer careline on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 UK or +44 (0)330 053 8943 Ireland to obtain a full refund.
