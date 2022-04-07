FERRERO has extended its precautionary measure of recalling Kinder products over fears they could be contaminated with salmonella.

Earlier this week, parents were issued a “do not eat” warning for their children after the UK Food Standards agency said Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs could have a possible presence of salmonella.

The FSA  said the eggs have a “potential link to a salmonella outbreak” with 57 cases already identified.

Just over three quarters of the cases are children aged five or younger.

Symptoms of Salmonella

Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.

Full list of Kinder products recalled over salmonella fears

The recall has been extended to five Kinder products.

Product details

Kinder Surprise

  • Pack size: 20g and 20g x 3
  • Best before: All dates up to and including 07 October 2022

Kinder Surprise

  • Pack size: 100g
  • Best before: All dates from 20 April 2022 up to and including 21 August 2022

Kinder Mini Eggs

  • Pack size: 75g
  • Best before: All dates from 20 April 2022 up to and including 21 August 2022

Kinder Egg Hunt Kit

  • Pack size: 150g
  • Best before: All dates from 20 April 2022 up to and including 21 August 2022

Kinder Schokobons

  • Pack size200g
  • Best beforeAll dates from 20 April 2022 up to and including 21 August 2022

What to do if you are affected

If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, please contact the Ferrero consumer careline on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 UK or +44 (0)330 053 8943 Ireland to obtain a full refund.