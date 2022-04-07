UPCOMING maintenance work on Caerleon bridge is likely to cause road closures, but is deemed a “necessity” by councillors.
Work on the bridge that spans the River Usk includes routine structural investigations and an assessment of the bridge’s capacity to support Heavy Goods Vehicles.
The bridge is expected to be closed while the work takes place over two to three days. Work will be done in the evenings to minimise disruption to the public – but specific dates have not yet been revealed.
The bridge is classed as a listed building, and was built between 1806 and 1812 - and therefore Newport City Council's Planning Committee is required to approve any work being carried out to it, which it did on Wednesday, April 6.
Committee deputy chairman John Guy said the maintenance work was a “necessity” and he was “glad to see it being done”.
Once approved by CADW, work on the bridge will commence.
