MOUNTAINEER Gary Parker is saddling up for a testing bike ride before tackling Pen y Fan in aid of St David's Hospice Care.

Joined by partner Liz, Mr Parker, owner of Newport-based Parker and Co accountants and business advisors, is taking part in the 158-mile overnight Sand to City bike ride from Tenby to Newport on June 24 and 25.

And Parker & Co has renewed its sponsorship of the Moonlight Walk up and down Pen y Fan in the Brecon Beacons.

The family-friendly, night time walk up the 2,907ft tall mountain - the highest peak in South Wales - is being held on the evening of Friday, July 15.

Parker & Co, a proactive accountancy practice with offices in Newport and Cwmbran, has an apt strapline: “Adventure in business”.

Gary Parker and his team as a previous Moonlight Walk

Global adventurer and all-round action man, Gary Parker, who has lead expeditions throughout the world, said: "The Moonlight Walk at Pen Y Fan underlines Parker & Co's ethos of Adventure in Business. Business is an adventure – enjoy it.

"The Moonlight Walk, which offers unrivalled summer's evening views of the moon and night time countryside in the Brecon Beacons, is tremendous. We took a group from Parker & Co last time. It was a great team-builder and an awesome experience for everyone.

"It's a brilliant family challenge which helps introduce the young and not so young to the excitement and mystery of the great Welsh outdoors at night."

The route is clearly marked and manned by Brecon Mountain Rescue, which manages the walk on the night.

Beth Harrington, of St David's Hospice Care, said: "We're thrilled that Gary and Liz are not only taking part in the Sand to City bike ride but are sponsors and also involved in the Moonlight Walk.

"The summer's evening event is always very popular. It ticks all the boxes for entrants in terms of fun, excitement, exercise and the pure joy of being out in the gorgeous Brecon Beacons at night in the summer.

"Parker & Co is a brilliant supporter of the hospice and we're delighted it is involved with us again in this popular outdoor experience."

For more details on the two events visit www.stdavidshospicecare.org or email beth.harrington@stdavidshospicecare.org or call her on 01633 851043.