FOUR runners took part in the Cardiff Half Marathon to help raise vital funds for a local children’s charity.

Sparkle is the charity partner of Serennu Children’s Centre in Newport, Nevill Hall Children’s Centre in Abergavenny, and Caerphilly Children’s Centre.

The charity delivers specialist leisure activities from the centres and community venues across Gwent for children and young people with disabilities and/or developmental difficulties. It also supports the wider family via its Family Liaison Service.

Tracey Holloway, 38, previously worked for Sparkle before taking up a different position at Serennu Children’s Centre.

This was her first half marathon, which she completed in 2 hours 30 minutes.

She said: “This is a charity very close to my heart. It brings me joy to know that the money I have raised will help children and families that use the children’s centres to access our leisure facilities.

"Sparkle provides a safe place for children and families to attend services such as youth/play clubs, swim sessions, cinema screenings, fun days and so much more, whom may be unable to attend mainstream settings. It’s a safe place where they can continue to shine.”

Tracey raised £475 which will help Sparkle continue to provide vital services for children with disabilities as they emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

Laura Stewart, 39, and Pete Fordham, 40, heard about Sparkle from a friend who works at the Newport branch of TSB, which is a big supporter of the charity. Both moved to Newport from London and were thrilled to be able to take on this challenge for Sparkle.

Between them, Laura and Pete raised £650. This was Laura’s fourth half marathon, which she completed in 2 hours 20 minutes, and Pete’s first, which he ran in 1 hour 45 minutes.

Unfortunately the fourth runner, Dominique, was forced to withdraw after falling ill during the race, however is hoping to complete the run ‘virtually’ at a later date.

Sparkle team lead Rebecca McDonald said: "We are so proud and grateful for all the runners who participated to raise money for Sparkle. Thank you to all those who donated, your money enables the charity to provide essential services across Gwent for our children and young people.”

Find out more about Sparkle services and how to access them at www.sparkleappeal.org/

If you could take on a challenge and raise money for Sparkle, get in touch via fundraising@sparkleappeal.org or 01633 748041.