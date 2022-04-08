HERE is a round up of the public notices which have appeared in the South Wales Argus over the last week:

- The Welsh Government is to issue an order for the stopping up of an irregular shaped length of highway on the northern edge of Telford Street, Newport, in between Dudley Street and Walsall Street, with a maximum length of 17.3m and a maximum width of 4.1m.

An order will also be made to improve a length of the highway in the same area. This will be an irregular shaped length of highway on the northern edge of Telford Street, in between Dudley Street andf Walsall Street, with a maximum length of 20m and a maximum width of 2m.

This is to enable the construction of 54 residential units, access, stopping up of highway, engineering operations, landscaping, drainage and associated works.

Objections, specifying the grounds on which they are made, must be sent in writing to Orders Branch, Transport, Welsh Government, Cathays Park, Cardiff CF10 3NQ or by email to TransportOrdersBranch@gov.wales by April 27, 2022.

- The Welsh Government is to introduce a 20mph speed limit on part of the A40 trunk road at Abergavenny.

The order, which came into effect on April 6, 2022, is active on a length of the A40 known as Brecon Road and Monmouth Road in Abergavenny, that extends from a point 115m west of the centre point of its junction with Union Road West to a point 40m south of the centre point of its junction with Station Road.

- Grafton Merchanting GB Limited of Transport Department, Annex on 1st Floor West, Unipart House, Garsington Road, Cowley, is applying to change a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence as follows: to keep an extra two goods vehicles and no trailers at the operating centre at Unit 5, Tregwilym Industrial Estate, Rogerstone.

- Melisa Louise Fry, of 61 South Road, Oakfield, Cwmbran, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to use Unit 10b, Star Industrial Estate, Ponthir, as an operating centre for one vehicle and no trailers.

- Weatherproofing Advisors Ltd of West Avenue, Blantyre Industrial Estate, Blantyre, Glasgow, is applying for a Goods Vehicle Operator’s Licence to add an operating centre to keep three goods vehicles and no trailers at Unit E3, Usk Vale Industrial Estate, Vale Park, Usk.

- HPJV Solicitors, Newport, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of John Paginton (deceased), formerly of 49 Milton Court, Newport, who died on March 4, 2022.

- JNP Legal, Merthyr Tydfill, is looking for anyone with a claim against or an interest in the estate of Nicola Suge (deceased), formerly of 69 Manor Way, Risca, who died on February 3, 2022.