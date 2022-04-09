PEOPLE are being invited to step into spring by signing up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Cwmbran.

The charity’s events are returning to the town and anyone who signs up between April 4 and April 18 can claim 30 per cent off the entry fee as part of a special sale by using the code EASTER30.

One in two people in the UK born after 1960 will get cancer in their lifetime. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives. People of all ages and abilities are invited to sign up to their local event at raceforlife.org.

The Race for Life 3k and 5k events take place at Northfields Recreation Ground, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, on Sunday, June 19.

Sam Morris, Race for Life spokesperson for Cwmbran, said: “Everyone can play their part to help beat cancer.

“Spring is an ideal time to commit to getting a little more active. Sadly, cancer affects all of us in some way. Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer, or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.

“Our Race for Life events are open to all. For some people, it is literally a walk in the park. For others, it’s a jog. Others may opt to push themselves harder, taking up the challenge of the 10k distance and even pushing for a new personal best time.

“But what is for certain is we’re looking forward to welcoming people of all ages and abilities. Race for Life Cwmbran will be fun, emotional, colourful, uplifting and an unforgettable event this year.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer – including bowel cancer, breast cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, testicular cancer, brain cancer, children’s cancers and leukaemia.

To enter, visit raceforlife.org