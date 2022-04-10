Not much can beat a great burger and chips, and if you’re looking for a weekend recommendation of where to get your next burger, you’ve come to the right place.
There are many establishments across Newport that are rated for their great burgers, but with so many to choose from we’ve done the work for you.
Here is a list of Tripadvisor’s best-rated burgers and where to get them.
The best burgers in Newport
Meat Bar & Grill
Where: Clytha Park Road, Newport
Tripadvisor rating: 4.5/5
What you said: “We tried this place as we love a good burger and it came up as one of the best in Newport, and they're not wrong.”
“Best burgers in Newport. Great as always. I'm a big fan of the Yankee and would recommend it to everyone.”
The Secret Garden Café
Where: Charles Street, Newport
Tripadvisor Rating: 4.5/5
What you said: “We thoroughly enjoyed our take away burgers, chips and onion rings. It was all cooked and seasoned perfectly. Top notch, highly recommended!”
“Monumentally awesome burgers picked up from secret gardens takeaway service. Decided to get a portion of halloumi fries which again were fantastic.”
Riverside Sports Bar and Kitchen
Where: Clarence Place, Newport
Tripadvisor Rating: 5/5
What you said: “Just devoured this amazing burger from the riverside sports bar and kitchen. The service was spot on as always.”
“My husband said your burgers were the best he's ever tasted! Portions were very generous and the food was very tasty and arrived nice and warm on delivery.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.