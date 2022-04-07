A TEENAGER from Birmingham will stand trial after denying a series of alleged drug offences.
Last week Gwent Police issued an appeal to track down Ali Hussain. He was arrested the following day.
Hussain, of Debenham Road, Birmingham, appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court on Monday to face five charges.
He pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the supply of heroin between October 2021 and February 2022 and cocaine, in October 2021, in Birmingham. Both drugs are Class A.
Hussain also denied charges of possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine - another Class A drug - again in Birmingham, in February 2022.
The 19-year-old defendant also pleaded not guilty to acquiring, using or having criminal property in his hometown, also in February 2022.
Hussain was remanded into custody and his next court appearance will be on May 3.
