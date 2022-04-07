A FATHER and his two sons attacked a man at a Newport builders’ merchants as part of a feud between the families.

Ronald Connors and his sons Simon and Jeremiah appeared at Cardiff Crown Court after carrying out an attack on Ellis McCann at Terry Howell - Timber & Builders Merchants in the Maesglas Retail Park in Port Road on January 31.

The court heard that there was “bad blood” between the parties, and after an exchange, the three men “set upon Mr McCann,” prosecutor Nigel Fryer said.

Simon Connors “repeatedly” struck Mr McCann with a crowbar he had picked up, Mr Fryer said, while Ronald and Jeremiah Connors “punched and grappled” with Mr McCann.

“He had a number of facial injuries, lacerations to the tongue, and bruises to his ribs, torso and arms,” said Mr Fryer.

Mr McCann, via a victim impact statement read out in court, said he was “constantly in fear” following the attack and struggled with nightmares where he would “wake up screaming for help”.

He added that the attack has had an impact on his seven-year-old son, who was with him at the time.

Simon Connors told police that his actions were “in defence of his father”, Mr Fryer said.

Kevin Seal, in mitigation for Ronald Connors, said his client saw an “immediate threat” that he “perceived” towards both his sons.

“He now knows this was dealt with inappropriately,” said Mr Seal.

“He’s a family man. It was that family that he was trying to protect. He accepts now that protection did not happen and now he and his sons have been away from their families.”

Jeffrey Jones, speaking for Jeremiah Connors, said: “He’s young. He’s 22. He has never been arrested before. He is a man of good character, a family-oriented man and this behaviour was out of character.

“He said he has learned his lesson and never again will any such behaviour occur.”

Eugene Egan, on behalf of Simon Connors, said: “His wife is pregnant presently and her due date is in July. He knows that for the first few months of his child’s life, he won’t be where he should be.

“He panicked. What he did thereafter is inexcusable.

“He grossly overreacted.

“This happened in a builders’ merchants in Newport where he goes day-in day-out. He hadn’t gone looking for trouble.”

Mr Seal said the complainant was a Cardiff man, who would have had knowledge that this builders’ merchants was used by the Connors.

“Clearly there is some sort of background to this. But whatever the background, such public violence is not acceptable,” said Judge Timothy Petts.

“Mr McCann clearly wasn’t expecting trouble otherwise he wouldn’t have gone there with his seven-year-old son.”

Simon Connors, 25, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for causing GBH with intent, and eight months – running concurrently – for possessing an offensive weapon in public place.

Ronald Connors, 46, was sentenced to two years, suspended for two years, for a charge of violent disorder. He must complete 250 hours unpaid work, and 25 days rehabilitation activity requirement.

Judge Petts sentenced 22-year-old Jeremiah Connors to one year and eight months for violent disorder. Connors must also complete 200 hours unpaid work, six days rehabilitation activity requirement, and pay £240 in costs.

The trio, all of Rembrandt Way in Newport, pleaded guilty to these offences.

They were also all made the subject of a restraining order.

The prosecution presented no evidence for charges of causing GBH with intent for Ronald and Jeremiah Connors, and they were found not guilty.