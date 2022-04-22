Spring’s in the air, which means one thing – it’s time to enjoy the great outdoors! Whether your garden needs some love or you’re itching for the coast, here’s how to make the most of those veg plots and beauty spots while looking after your local watercourses.

If you have a garden, you’re probably looking forward to topping up your tan, preening your plants or getting the gang round for a BBQ. But before you switch on the sprinkler or fill up your pool, there’s something you should know.

The South East is water-stressed, so there’s only so much water to go round. But if you save a little here and there, everyone will have enough. Plus, using less water will help to keep your bills down – how’s that for a win-win?

Here’s are some simple ways to do your bit while you enjoy the garden:

Turn over a new leaf – Is your garden due a makeover? Choosing less thirsty plants means you can have a stunning garden that’s less work to look after (another win-win!). The Waterwise plant guide will help you choose the perfect plant for your plot.

– Is your garden due a makeover? Choosing less thirsty plants means you can have a stunning garden that’s less work to look after (another win-win!). The Waterwise plant guide will help you choose the perfect plant for your plot. Water your garden for free – While we’re still seeing the odd shower, now’s a great time to fit a water butt and collect rainwater to sprinkle around your garden for free. Rainwater’s rich in nutrients, so your plants will love it too.

– While we’re still seeing the odd shower, now’s a great time to fit a water butt and collect rainwater to sprinkle around your garden for free. Rainwater’s rich in nutrients, so your plants will love it too. Paddle responsibly – Using the pool to keep cool? Give it a little top-up each day instead of refilling it every time. Maximum refreshment, minimum waste!

It all makes a difference. For more ideas, check out our tips to save water in the garden.

Hitting the surf

Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside – and here in the South East you’re spoiled for choice! Our region boasts over 700 miles of coastline, and the bathing waters have never been cleaner in recent times. In fact, our most recent bathing water results classify most of our beaches as ‘Excellent’ – and not a single one is ‘Poor’. We’ve invested millions of pounds to make it that way.

If you’re heading to the seaside, you can help us keep them that way – it’s simple, just:

Bin your litter – Before you go home, remember to gather up your rubbish. It only takes a minute and will save your litter polluting the sea for hundreds of years!

– Before you go home, remember to gather up your rubbish. It only takes a minute and will save your litter polluting the sea for hundreds of years! Pick up after your dog – Animal poo often contains lots of bacteria. If it gets washed into the sea, it can affect the quality of the bathing water. That's why you should always pick up your dog’s poo, bag it and bin it.

– Animal poo often contains lots of bacteria. If it gets washed into the sea, it can affect the quality of the bathing water. That's why you should always pick up your dog’s poo, bag it and bin it. Don’t feed the birds – When gulls flock for your scraps, they tend to poo too. Nobody wants to swim among bird muck, so please keep your chips to yourself.

Small steps like these can make a big difference to the Beauty of the Beach.

Enjoy the outdoors, today and tomorrow

Following these simple tips will help us make sure nobody’s fun is cut short by a water shortage – and keep our region’s beauty spots spotless for a long time to come. Whether you choose surf or turf, thanks for doing your bit while you enjoy the outdoors this spring!