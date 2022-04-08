A DRUG dealer who regularly dealt cocaine at his local Wetherspoons has been jailed after police found drugs worth more than £288,000 at his home.

Ashley Pringle has been locked up after admitting his role in selling cocaine and possessing two Tasers.

Gwent Police raided Pringle’s home in St David’s Close, Ebbw Vale, on March 9 after linking a telephone number involved in the sale of cocaine to the address, prosecutor Kathryn Lane told Cardiff Crown Court.

Officers found snap bags full of white powder – later found to be cocaine, weighing scales, paraphernalia used for cutting Class A drugs, mobile phones containing drug-related messages, £865 in cash, two Tasers, a knuckleduster and a bat.

A chocolate tin full of further snap bags and weighing scales was found in his car.

In total, there was a potential 2.888kg of cocaine – after the bulking agent was added – with a street value of around £288,800, officers said.

Messages found on one of the mobile phones showed “the dealer regularly dealt drugs from Wetherspoons,” Ms Lane said.

The messages showed Pringle had been dealing between May 2017 and March this year.

Darren Bishop, in mitigation, said that although the defendant was involved in selling drugs over that period, there was a two year gap where he was not dealing.

“Mr Pringle is a functioning alcoholic with a cocaine addiction," he said. "He funded his habit by selling drugs.

“There’s no sophistication in his offending.

“He was dealing at public houses where he usually was due to his alcoholism. He would consume 10 pints every day and was addicted to cocaine.

“There’s no evidence of any lavish lifestyle. He was living in a one bedroom flat in Ebbw Vale.”

Addressing Pringle, Judge Daniel Williams said: “You were clearly part of a large operation involved in the substantial amounts of selling Class A drugs.”

Pringle, 37, was jailed for five years and four months for being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession with intent to supply cocaine.

He was handed a six-month sentence, running concurrently, for each charge of possession a prohibited weapon for discharge.

Judge Williams also ordered a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing to be held.