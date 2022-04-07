RESIDENTS have said they are “very upset” after two geese were removed from a canal towpath area in Cwmbran after allegedly being ‘aggressive’ and attacking members of the public.

Nine geese have made their home on the canal in the Two Locks area for several years, living alongside residents who have helped feed and look after them.

But last month, a letter was sent out by Torfaen council advising it had received complaints that the birds had “attacked and been aggressive to members of the public on separate occasions”.

The complaints were in relation to two Buff geese, which residents say had just reached maturity.

On Wednesday, a pest control team took the two geese away to the upset of residents.

Roslynne Eaton, a regular user of the canal, said residents were “very upset” over the situation.

“The two geese were dumped there about three years ago when they were quite young, and they have been wild fending for themselves,” she said.

“They have just reached maturity so they are a bit feisty but a goose can’t do a lot of harm.”

Ms Eaton said she believes the birds should only have been moved by an organisation with experience of handling and relocating wildfowl.

Her concern is now for the future safety of the geese, as she says residents have not received any reassurance over where they will be rehomed.

Another resident, Sandra Stevens said many people are ‘devastated’ by what has happened.

“I regularly walk this stretch of canal and have never witnessed aggression in any of the geese,” she said.

“They are beautiful creatures, loved by all the residents and many visitors to the canal.”

Helen Davies, of Two Locks Road, said the geese were were “loved by many people”.

“Although they are not owned by one person, they are loved by all,” she said.

A spokeswoman for Torfaen council said: “Following continued complaints from residents about two aggressive geese in the canal towpath area of Two Locks in Cwmbran, the council arranged for them to be rehomed in the interest of public safety.

Roslynne Eaton with the geese at Two Locks, Cwmbran

“Reports had been received of the geese attacking people, including elderly residents.

“A council officer was also attacked during their visit to the area to investigate the complaints.

“At the time the council’s contractor visited to remove the geese, they were seen chasing children on the towpath.

“The contractor used to collect and transport the geese is experienced in handling animals. Techniques were adopted by them to ensure the health, safety and welfare of themselves and the geese.”