A TWO-YEAR-OLD boy was taken to hospital as a precaution following a crash on the A4042 on Wednesday evening.
The road was closed heading northbound between the Rechem and McDonald’s roundabouts from around 7pm on Wednesday, April 6.
It was later re-opened at around 9pm.
Police later confirmed that a 31-year-old man received treatment at the scene, and a two-year-old boy was later taken to hospital as a precaution, but did not sustain any injuries.
“We received a report of road traffic collision on the A4042 near Pontypool at around 7pm on Wednesday, April 6,” said a Gwent Police spokesman.
“Officers attended, along with paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management and the collision involved one car.
“A 31-year-old man from the Pontypool area received treatment at the scene for a minor hand injury from paramedics, and a two-year-old boy later attended hospital as precaution but did not sustain any injuries.”
