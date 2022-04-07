A Cardiff-based entrepreneur is set to appear on Dragons' Den tonight but what's his business?

Matt Jones, 40, is the entrepreneur behind premium skincare brand MESOA For Men.

Jones launched the brand back in 2019 after becoming overwhelmed at the sheer volume and variety of men's skincare products.

The businessman dropped out of school with no GCSEs and also joined the army all before he began and owned his own advertising agency S3.

He built the agency into Wales' largest agency in the sector which boasted an enviable list of clients from Public Health Wales, Airbus, Deliveroo and the Welsh Rugby Union.

Jones sold the agency back in October 2019 before setting out on a new venture.

In a post on Twitter ahead of the episode's broadcast, the official brand account said: "Tomorrow night, at 8 pm, we will be on BBC #dragonsden

"We exist to make every man feel comfortable in his skin, educate men on skincare and normalise conversations around male cosmetics and mental health.

"Thank you to all of our customers for your continued loyalty and support."

You can check out the MESOA For Men's premium skincare range now via the MESOA For Men website.

We've got out fingers crossed for Matt Jones and MESOA For Men - we hope you walk out of the Den with a Dragon!

Dragons' Den airs on Thursdays on BBC One at 8pm.