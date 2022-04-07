PUPILS and staff were evacuated from a Pontypool high school earlier today following after an electrical fire broke out.
The fire started in C Block of St Alban's RC High School this morning.
No injuries have been reported.
Parents were contacted by the school immediately and pupils were escorted to Pontypool Leisure Centre, where transport was arranged.
The electricity supply to the building was isolated and the school will remain closed on Friday, with online learning being brought in in the meantime.
A council spokesperson said:"It is hoped the school will reopen as normal on Monday, April 25, and the school will contact parents with an update tomorrow."
