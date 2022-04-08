USK has been named as one of the best places to live in Wales.

The Sunday Times has announced the top six places to live in Wales – in 2021 Usk, in Monmouthshire, was revealed as the best place to live in the country but this year the winner is Llandeilo in Carmarthenshire.

Usk still earned a spot on the list – but what makes it such a great place to live?

Community spirit

The community spirit in the area was praised previously and remains undimmed. Usk has numerous community groups – including Usk in Bloom, an award-winning group of volunteers who have planted thousands of bulbs in the area which is known as the "town of flowers".

Other groups in the town include Fairtrade, drama, astronomy, music, sports, theatre, philosophy and much more.

Beautiful town

Usk is small, but with charm – it is renowned for its floral displays and often wins at Wales in Bloom – also hosting open gardens weekend in June, allowing the public to explore more than 20 local gardens.

Space between the Athletics Club sports field and the river is also being transformed into an arboretum which you can read more about here. Usk is popular among walkers – including dog-walkers – and cyclists.

Rich in history

Usk boasts an “enchanting” Norman castle along with many old – but charming – buildings and houses.

Usk Castle (Picture: South Wales Argus Camera Club member Lee Kershaw)

The town also has a rural life museum which is run by dedicated volunteers, an intact Victorian court room, beautiful churches, and a town trail – with 28 sites of historic interest, each with a Blue Plaque.

Local business

Usk has numerous independent shops, tearooms, and pubs open. The Black Bear Inn is featured in the Michelin guide and Newbridge on Usk has recently reopened. Morris’s restaurant, Nag’s Head pub, The Hall Inn, and White Hart Village are just some of the great places to eat and drink in Usk.

Sporting opportunities

Rugby, football, athletics, tennis, cricket, netball, running, fishing, cycling, walking, golf, sailing and even gliding. Usk has an array of sports groups and opportunities, encouraging people to be active and have fun.

What do you think are the best – or worst – things about living in Usk?

Let us know in the comments.