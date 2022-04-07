PLANS for a takeaway in Alway have been unanimously refused by councillors due to anti-social behaviour issues in the area.

It was proposed that the Londis store in the Aberthaw Rise estate would be turned into a takeaway restaurant with some seating.

At Newport City Council’s planning committee meeting held on Wednesday, April 6, committee member Deb Harvey made a heartfelt plea to members to reject the application that was recommended for approval by council planning officers.

Ms Harvey, who represented Alway for Newport City Council before the authority broke up ahead of next month's council elections, said: “With respect to our officers, they don’t live in this ward, the anti-social behaviour in that vicinity is awful.”

Ms Harvey described scenarios in which young people waited in bushes to attack others coming out of the shop, which has led to the council removing the bushes. She also said children are often reported throwing rocks at cars on the estate, which has led to taxis refusing to go to the area.

Ms Harvey said: “I am not painting a good picture of Alway, but I am painting an accurate picture of Alway shops.”

Gwent Police also objected to the application because of “significant concerns” about anti-social behaviour.

The statement from Gwent Police said: “This will lead to noise, littering and additional nuisance behaviour and this will have a significant impact on the wider community and businesses in the area.”

The location is just a few metres away from Alway police station.

Since February, there have been 22 reports of violence and/or sexual assault, and 11 reports of anti-social behaviour in Alway.

The owner of Kasim fish bar, which is located in the same commercial unit as the Londis store, objected to the application. He said anti-social behaviour was an issue, and there are already two existing takeaways within the vicinity – which have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Committee member Laura Lacey said she had witnessed the issues Cllr Harvey was dealing with, and some had spread into her own area of Ringland.

Both Deb Harvey and Laura Lacey are standing in next month's council election, for Ringland respectively.

Here are all the candidates for Alway:

Kerry Ballard – Conservative

Debbie Harvey – Labour

Tim Harvey – Labour

Paul James Mainwaring – Conservative

Harry Lewis Petty – Liberal Democrat

Alex Pimm – Labour

Shihab Uddin – Liberal Democrat

Here are all the candidates for Ringland: