AN OFF-ROAD biker who rode into a policeman has avoided jail.

Andrew Thomas, 41, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Thursday having admitted dangerous driving.

Prosecutor Byron Broadstock told the court that on February 21 last year, Gwent Police officers were investigating off-road bikers in the Caerphilly area.

An officer got out of his unmarked police car, and the group of riders dispersed. As Thomas attempted to flee, he rode into the officer, Mr Broadstock said.

“The officer made a last-minute decision to use his shoulder,” he said, explaining how the officer turned to avoid further injury.

He added that the officer suffered “localised swelling and bruising, and grazing to the knee.”

“The defendant accepts full responsibility,” said Clare Wilks, in mitigation. “He did not intentionally drive at the officer or intentionally injure him.

“He was undertaking a hobby which in fact he shouldn’t have been. He saw the officer and panicked.

“He was fleeing.”

Ms Wilks added that Thomas, of Jasmine Drive in St Mellons, supports his ex-partner in looking after their eight-year-old son.

“Mr Thomas is concerned that if he gets a custodial sentence, this will impact on his son,” she said. “He understands he has brought that upon himself.”

“When police were dealing with problematic behaviour of off-road bikers, you drove in the direction of an officer,” said Judge Timothy Petts. “He had nowhere to go.”

Judge Petts said he accepted that Thomas had not meant to ride into the officer, and was only trying to escape.

Thomas was handed a 12 month sentence, suspended for 18 months. He must also complete 150 hours of unpaid work.

He must also pay £750 compensation to the officer, and £250 in costs.

Judge Petts disqualified Thomas from driving for two-and-a-half years, and must take an extended test to regain his licence.