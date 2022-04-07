STUDENTS who saw graduation celebrations curtailed by the coronavirus pandemic were finally able to mark the occasion in Newport today.

The ICC Wales has played host this week to graduation ceremonies for students from the 2020 and 2021 contingent of the University of South Wales (USW).

After global lockdowns and the subsequent regulations put paid to the normal course of finishing university studies, today was a chance for the students of 2020 and 2021 to gown up and mark their achievements.

The ICC Wales also played host to a similar event in March, and today's students were from courses as varied as education, nursing and film.

Live music was on offer as well as a variety of food and numerous places to pick up liquid refreshments.

Among the graduates was Darren Archer, originally from Peterborough - now living in Pontypool.

After suffering serious injury working in the construction industry, Mr Archer moved to Pontypool to study at Coleg Gwent.

After taking a job at Monmouthshire Housing Association (MHA), he "decided it was time to look progress my career by doing a part-time degree and saw the Quantity Surveying and Commercial Management course at USW, on which I enrolled in 2017".

“I graduated with first-class honours. It was hard work, but definitely worth the effort.”

Dr Ben Calvert, Vice-Chancellor of USW, said: “It has been a wonderful couple of weeks celebrating with our graduates and their family and friends.

"After making the difficult decisions to postpone ceremonies in 2020 and 2021, we made a commitment to offer our graduates the opportunity to attend a graduation ceremony, and to be able to do that at ICC Wales has been incredibly special.

"It’s been fantastic that we’ve finally been able to have everybody together to mark their hard work and I am incredibly proud to see each of our graduates crossing the stage.”