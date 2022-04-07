FOUR people were taken to hospital after a crash involving two cars and a tractor near Usk.

The A472 was closed in both directions between Little Mill and Monkswood after the crash on Estavarney Lane at around 3.15pm on Wednesday, April 6.

Gwent Police, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, and the Welsh Ambulance Service attended the crash, which involved a Mercedes E220, a Vauxhall Mokka, and a tractor.

The driver and passenger of the Mercedes – a 74-year-old woman and 75-year-old man – were taken to the Grange University Hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Vauxhall, a 52-year-old woman, also was taken to the Grange as a precaution.

And the tractor driver, 27, attended the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff as a precaution.

Gwent Police have said that none of these injuries are thought to be life-changing or life threatening.

What Gwent Police have said

“We received a report of road traffic collision in Estavarney Lane, Monkswood, near Usk, at around 3.15pm on Wednesday, April 6.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and Welsh Ambulance Service, to assist with traffic management and the collision involved two cars – a Mercedes E220 and a Vauxhall Mokka – and a tractor.

“The driver of the Mercedes, a 74-year-old Cwmbran woman, attended the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment for a leg injury.

“The front-seat passenger of the Mercedes, a 75-year-old Cwmbran man, also attended the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran for treatment for a facial injury.

“The driver of the Vauxhall, a 52-year-old woman from the Usk area, attended the Grange University Hospital in Cwmbran as a precaution.

“The driver of the tractor, a 27-year-old man from the Raglan area, attended the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff as a precaution.

“None of the injuries are thought to be life changing or life threatening.”