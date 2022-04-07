THE list of candidates standing for town and community councils in Monmouthshire has been confirmed.
There will be elections in 17 town and community council wards, after many candidates were elected in uncontested seats.
Nomination papers had to be submitted to Monmouthshire council by 4pm on Tuesday.
Here is the list of those who have been nominated for each ward.
Abergavenny (Cantref)
Number of seats: three
- Justin Bailey – Conservative
- Sara Burch – Labour
- Mehmet Muftuoglu – Conservative
- Bryony Nicholson – Labour
- David Richard Simcock – Labour
- Sheila Woodhouse – Conservative
Abergavenny (Grofield)
Number of seats: three
- Maurice Barnes – Labour
- Paul William Cable – Conservative
- Ben Callard – Labour
- Michael Hayward – Conservative
- Gethin Jones – Labour
- Nadine Rogers – Conservative
- Andy Scane – Plaid Cymru
- Laura Wright – Labour
Abergavenny (Lansdown)
Number of seats: three
- Mary Ann Brocklesby – Labour
- James George – Independent
- Martyn Groucutt – Labour
- Tania Shankland – Labour
Abergavenny (Llanwenarth Citra)
Number of seats: one
- Chris Holland – not listed
- Su McConnel – Labour
Abergavenny (Park)
Number of seats: three
- Philip Bowyer – Labour
- Kyle Eldridge – Labour
- Tony Konieczny – Labour
- Fred Morgan – Conservative
- Judith Ann Vicary – Conservative
- Thomas James West – Conservative
Abergavenny (Pen Y Fal)
Number of seats: three
- Julian Lance Edwards – Conservative
- Martin James Hickman – Conservative
- Maureen Powell – Conservative
- Matthew Strong – Labour
- Anne Wilde – Labour
- Gareth Douglas Wilde – Labour
Caldicot (Caldicot Castle)
Number of seats: three
- Oliver Edwards – Labour
- Ben Harris – Conservative
- Alun Lloyd – Labour
- Jo Watkins – Liberal Democrats
- Rob Wilsher – Labour
Caldicot (The Village)
Number of seats: two
- Wyndham Conniff – Labour
- David Dobbs – Not listed
- Maria Marinella Stevens – Labour
- Cris Watkins – Liberal Democrats
Caldicot (West End)
Number of seats: three
- Jill Bond – Labour
- Jess Dobson – Labour
- Dave Evans – Labour
- Jimmy Harris – Independent
Chepstow (Chepstow Castle)
Number of seats: three
- Jez Becker: Liberal Democrats
- Caroline Frances Duchet – Liberal Democrats
- Marc Le Peltier – Conservative
- Martin Perkins – Labour
- Joy Rosser – Labour
- Sadie Tulley Cade – Labour
Chepstow (Larkfield)
Number of seats: two
- Vanessa Badderley-Potter – Labour
- Paul Griffiths – Labour
- Dominic Power – Liberal Democrats
- Tony Redhead – Liberal Democrats
Gobion Fawr (Llanfair Cilgydyn)
Number of seats: one
- Sue Riley – Labour
- Graham John Thomas – Not listed
Grosmont (Llangattock Lingoed)
Number of seats: one
- Martin Warren Davies – Not listed
- Witek Mintowt-Czyz – Independent
Llanbadoc (Llanbadoc)
Number of seats: two
- Ann Clemene Bowyer – Not listed
- Jan Clarke – Conservative
- Paula Vivien Clarke – Not listed
- Peter Edward Sutherland – Not listed
Llantilio Pertholey (Croesonen)
Number of seats: six
- Tim Butters – Not listed
- Geoffrey Gwyn Cowan – Independent
- Kyle Eldridge – Labour
- Malcolm Frederick Ewers – Not listed
- Saul David Salway – Independent
- Malcolm Thomas Skinner – Independent
- Norma Constance Watkins – Independent
Mitchel Troy (Dingestow)
Number of seats: two
- Robin Hill – Not listed
- Tom Kirton – Not listed
- Rhys Morgan – Not listed
Raglan (Raglan)
Number of seats: six
- Ewen Richard Brierley – Not listed
- Marty Dorey – Not listed
- Lynne Eilertsen – Not listed
- Penny Jones – Conservative
- Hazel Jane Leacock – Independent
- Adrian Merrett – Not listed
- Nick Ramsay – Liberal Democrats
- Pennie Walker – Independent
