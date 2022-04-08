THE full line-up for the return of Devauden Festival has been released.
The popular event is back after a coronavirus-enforced layoff - and the full list of acts to perform in the village over the two days has been released.
Devauden Festival is back for 2022 and will be held on May 20 and 21 in the village.
Started in 2010, the festival has gained an enthusiastic following.
So much so, that early bird tickets for this year's event ran dry just 24 hours after going on sale.
The festival raises funds for the Hood Memorial Hall in Devauden. Hall chairman Kevin McElroy said: "It’s been a tough period, as we haven't been able to run the festival for two years but the time is now right and there’s no better place to kick off the summer festival season."
One of the acts set to perform at the festival on the Saturday is Chepstow band Twin Stranger.
Frontman Alex McConnachie said they were "buzzing" to be playing.
With a new single - Sweat - having just been released, the band are "really excited to be putting new music out".
"It's the first of many this year and the first proper release for our record label," they said.
The full line-up for Devauden Festival includes:
- Cut Capers;
- Rusty Shackle;
- Mik Artistik's Ego Trip;
- CVC;
- Maditronique;
- Hot Knife Club;
- Pigeon Wigs;
- Rona Mac;
- King's Alias;
- Angel Hotel;
- Red Hot Riot;
- Sub Cultures;
- Eurekas;
- Mike Dennis;
- Twin Stranger;
- Ellie James;
- Fingertrap;
- Matthew Frederick;
- Bob Fitzgerald;
- Molly and the Makers;
- MAYA;
- Katielou;
- Francesca's Word Salad;
- Rock Choir.
Visit devaudenfestival.com for more information and tickets.
