RIVER authorities have lashed out at the way in which fish stocks are being severely depleted by poachers.

The hard-hitting comments were made following this week’s court appearance by five Cardigan men who pleaded guilty to charges relating to poaching on the river Teifi. The way in which their crimes were carried out was described by County Judge Neil Thomas as ‘a sophisticated enterprise conducted for financial gain’. Their poaching continued for over twenty years resulting in over 686,000 salmon being lost from the Teifi and 2,200 sea trout.

“The impact that this illegal fishing operation has had on the Teifi and on other watercourses and coastal waters cannot be underestimated,” commented Gavin Bown, Head of Place for Natural Resources Wales.

“These defendants have caused terrible damage to the stock of salmon and sea trout and have seriously hindered the future prospects of these iconic species.”

Mr Bown’s comments were backed up by Llandysul Angling Association who confirmed that the number of salmon in the Teifi in 2020 was 1,197 compared to 4,342 in 2005; this represents a stock decline of over 25 per cent over the last 15 years.

“Every fish is precious,” said Steffan Jones, committee member and angler with the Llandysul Angling Association. “Many Welsh rivers in Wales are currently in a perilous state as a result of farming pollution and, of course, illegal fishing. Every fish is precious, particularly when they reach a certain size, and the damage that’s caused by a poaching operation such as this is painfully obvious. The greed of a few result in the misery of many.”

As well as the catastrophic loss to fish stocks, poaching atrocities can also result in a decline in bird populations including kingfishers and herons.

Meanwhile Gavin Bown fears that the latest poaching incident will have a long-lasting negative impact on the River Teifi.

“The actions of these defendants negate the outcomes and benefits that would otherwise arise from investment by responsible river users and from public funds,” he said.