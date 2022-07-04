AS IT HAPPENED: South Wales Argus School & Education Awards 2022

AS IT HAPPENED: South Wales Argus School & Education Awards
- The South Wales Argus School & Education Awards are taking place at Rougemont School in Newport tonight.
- The last time the awards were held as an in-person event was back in February 2019 - Covid forced it to go online.
- There are a total of 15 awards up for grabs tonight, including primary and secondary school of the year, and the overall school of the year title.
