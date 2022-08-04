Live: Crash closes A4047 in Brynmawr

A4047 in Brynmawr closed after crash
- A major road in Gwent has been closed this morning due to a crash.
- The A4047 in Brynmawr has been closed in both directions this morning due to a crash.
- Gwent Police confirmed the news on their social media channels, urging motorists to "avoid the area."
- This is a live incident, and we will continue to bring you more as we get it.
Scroll down for updates.
