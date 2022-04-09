ARE you struggling with the cost of living crisis?
The cost of living crisis refers to the fall in “real” incomes (adjusted for inflation and tax) that the UK has experienced recently.
This – combined with the rising cost of items such as electricity, heating, fuel, and more – means some people are struggling financially, which can be extremely stressful.
Many people will be affected in different ways – factors such as paying bills and rent, travelling expenses for drivers, and even shopping for food and other needs can all have an impact.
We want to highlight how this issue is affecting real people in the hope of raising awareness and encouraging change.
If you’ve been affected by the crisis, and want to share your story with South Wales Argus, you can fill in an online form here.
