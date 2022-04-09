“IF SOMEONE ever asks me if I'd like to turn the clock back to life before sarcoma, the answer would be no. I wouldn't change anything for the world."

Adrian Owens is an inspiration to many. In December 2020 he discovered a lump at the bottom of his right hamstring, the size of a ping-pong ball.

A few months later it had grown significantly to 10cm x 8cm x 6cm.

Initially he though it was a sports injury, but when he visited his GP he received the worst news possible - he had a rare form of cancer, namely myxoid liposarcoma.

“I’m a positive man with a determined mindset, and I knew the cancer wasn’t going to beat me,” he says from his home in Foel Gastell, Cross Hands.

And so began an intense round of treatment comprising five weeks of radiotherapy, 11 hours of surgery where 80 per cent of his hamstring was removed and an additional six-hour operation due to complications.

He then had to spend seven days under a heated blanket to aid the skin recovery which had been grafted from his back.

“I saw people in that cancer ward who’d just given up. It was as if they’d lost all purpose to live. But I was buzzing; despite my sarcoma, I was determined to get through.”

His determination bbecame apparent three days into his intense radiotherapy when he informed Morriston’s sarcoma team that he was taking part in a half ironman.

“They didn’t think I’d do it, but I was determined that despite the cancer, I’d give it my best shot.”

True to form, Adrian completed the gruelling race in five hours, 40 minutes.

One day that will remain firmly fixed in Adrian’s memory is the day when he was finally allowed out of bed.

“I took a couple of steps and fainted,” he said. “But from that moment on, I knew I was through the worst.”

Adrian initially started pacing up and down on crutches and then, when he was satisfied that his strength was slowly returning, he began intense therapy sessions overseen by his fiancée and professional trainer Shan Rees, who runs a gym in Cross Hands.

“Yes, it’s been tough, as I only have 20 per cent of my hamstring left, but I was adamant I’d get there," he said.

"Before sarcoma I used to worry about silly little things but now I appreciate life far more and know that there’s always a way through.”

This Sunday Adrian will be competing in his first triathlon since his illness, when he runs the Ammanford Sprint Triathlon.

On June 18 he will be running the middle distance triathlon in Fishguard and, true to form, will be returning for the half ironman in Tenby on September 11.

“I did it last year and I’m determined to do it again in 2022,” he said.

And one thing’s for sure – he’ll do it.

Anybody suffering from sarcoma or who knows of someone currently undergoing treatment, can contact Adrian for support and advice on 07855 591172.