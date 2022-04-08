WITH Easter a little over a week away, you might be wondering how you can keep yourself and your family busy this April.

It can be difficult to know what to get up to so if you’re lacking inspiration for the Easter holidays, look no further.

Tripadvisor has rounded up 10 of the UK’s best-rated experiences that are family-friendly and ideal to book for the Easter holidays.

Best UK family-friendly experiences for Easter holidays

1. Sherlock’s Secret Challenge – The puzzle solving game that shows you the city

Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock Holmes (PA)

Where: Edinburgh

Age: Adults and children 12+

Tickets: From £20 per adult, children under 12 years are free

This experience takes you and your team through Edinburgh while you complete puzzles along the way.

Solve clues as you find out about the city’s history, work out a path and discover the connection between Edinburgh and Sherlock Holmes.

Book via Tripadvisor here.

To find more information and search for more Edinburgh Treasure Hunt experiences, you can visit the Tripadvisor website.

2. Fascinating Walking Tours Of Roman Chester With An Authentic Roman Soldier

Where: Chester

Tickets: From £9 per adult

On this tour, you’ll find out about Chester’s ancient heritage and see Chester Roman Amphitheatre, the Chester Roman Gardens and walk its city walls.

Two daily slots are available to choose from and you’ll set off on foot.

Book via Tripadvisor here.

3. Paddington Bear Walking Tour of London

Where: London

Age: Whole family

Tickets: From £15.50 per adult

A guide will show you around London’s neighbourhoods and attractions but that’s not all.

The tour will also give you an insight into the key filming locations from the Paddington Bear films and you’ll see locations from the books too, including Mr Gruber’s antique shop and the spot where Paddington arrived in London after travelling from Peru.

Book via Tripadvisor here.

4. Treasure Hunt at the British Museum

Where: London

Tickets: From £25.50 per adult

Add excitement to your trip with this treasure hunt as you and your family become detectives seeking both famous and hidden treasures of the British Museum.

Teams are formed of two or more people and have to photograph themselves in front of as many treasures as possible in the time given.

Bonus points are up for grabs for those who add silliness and creativity to their submissions.

Book via Tripadvisor here.

5. The Bear Grylls Adventure

Where: NEC Birmingham

Tickets: From £22.50 per adult

This experience gives you the chance to put your wilderness survival skills to the test.

Activities here include climbing, archery, high ropes and skydiving so there’s plenty to get your adrenaline pumping.

The challenges are inspired by those Bear Grylls found himself facing around the world.

Book via Tripadvisor here.

6. iFly Indoor Skydiving Experience

Where: Manchester

Tickets: From £65 per adult

Head to Manchester to get your skydiving fix where you’ll take two flights in a vertical wind tunnel which is the equivalent free-fall time to three 12,000ft skydives.

An instructor will be on hand to guide you, all equipment is provided and when the fun is over, you’ll receive a certificate.

Book via Tripadvisor here.

7. Double Kayak Hire in the Lower Lliw Reservoir

Where: Swansea

Tickets: From £20 per adult

Groups of two can paddle on the calm waters of Lower Lliw Reservoir in a double kayak.

Take in the stunning scenery and keep an eye out for some of the rare flora and fauna in the area as well as birds including peregrine, kestrel and raven.

Book via Tripadvisor here.

8. Outdoor Adventure Experience

Where: Pendine, Carmarthenshire

Tickets: From £30 per adult

This half day adventure gives you the chance to abseil, rock climb and traverse a zip line, taking in the views of the scenic Carmarthenshire landscape.

Book via Tripadvisor here.

9. The Chocolatarium Chocolate Tour Experience

Where: Edinburgh

Tickets: From £19.50 per adult

Make your own Scottish-themed chocolate and sample a wide selection of chocolates in the tasting room, including haggis chocolate and chilli chocolate.

Book via Tripadvisor here.

10. Wizard Walk of York – Magical Fun for all the Family!





Where: York

Age: 5-10 years and above

Tickets: From £9 per adult

You can join the multi-award winning entertainer The Magic Hatter as The Wizard of York in a family-friendly tour.

Wizard magic, mystery and comedy with a bit of York’s history is all to be expected.

Book via Tripadvisor here.