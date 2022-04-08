A BUSY road in Gwent was closed after a five car crash, it has been confirmed.
The incident took place on the A4047 in between Beaufort and Brynmawr – near to Ebbw Vale this morning - Friday, April 8.
According to Gwent Police, they received a call at 5.51am reporting the crash.
They have described the incident as a “five car road traffic collision”.
Police officers were called upon to assist with the crash, and to manage traffic on the A4047, which was closed between the junction of Heol Helig to the junction of Harcourt Road in Brynmawr.
The Welsh Ambulance Service was also called to the scene, along with crews from Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council – who assisted in the post-crash clean-up effort.
At this time, it is understood that no injuries have been reported.
And, while the road was closed for some time, live traffic monitoring feeds reported that a few hours after the initial incident, all roads were once again reopened.
Statement from police in full
A Gwent Police spokesperson told the Argus: “We received a report of a five-car road traffic collision on the A4047, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale, at around 5.51am on Friday, April 8.
“Our local officers attended to provide assistance and facilitate traffic management, supported by Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council and the Welsh Ambulance Service
“No injuries were reported.”
