ANOTHER five deaths due to covid have been recorded in Wales, the latest Public Health Wales figures show.

In total, 7,212 deaths due to the virus have been reported in Wales.

None of the recent deaths were reported to have been in Gwent, where the total number of fatalities remains at 1,207.

Nationwide, there has been 404 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 testing period.

These latest case and death figures cover a 24-hour period to 9am on Thursday.

Of these new cases, 95 were in the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area – which covers Gwent.

The majority of the new cases were reported in the Caerphilly County Borough, where there were 29 new cases.

This was followed by Torfaen with 27, 15 in Newport, and 12 apiece in both Blaenau Gwent and Monmouthshire.

Relative to population size, new cases of the virus were most prevalent in Torfaen.

The largest number of new cases were recorded in Cardiff, with a little over 10 per cent of the national total.

It is also worth noting that while new cases numbers are currently quite low, so to are the numbers of people taking covid tests.

This comes as a result of the decision to lift covid restrictions at the end of April – with people no longer required to test with anything resembling the same frequency as previous.

Below, you can check out the number of new cases, broken down by area.

Covid cases in Wales: Area-by-area

The below information has been published by Public Health Wales.