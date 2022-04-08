A POLICE section has opened its application process for those wanting to adopt failed or retired police dogs.

As reported by The Mirror, Northumbria Police Dog Section has been inviting people to express their interest in rehoming one of their failed or retired police dogs, saying suitable owners will be contacted as soon as a dog becomes available.

Dogs go through a strict training programme learning how to use their natural instincts on instruction, but this doesn't necessarily mean that they will make it through The Dog Section, an exam which determines whether they have what it takes to work on the front line.

Those who fail The Dog Section, whether it's because they're 'too friendly' or 'not brave enough', usually go on to be rehomed to families simply wanting to welcome a dog into their home.

Breeds commonly used by the UK police include German shepherds, cocker spaniels, labradors, springer spaniels, malinois and Dutch herders.

Labradors are one of the breeds used as police dogs (Canva)

A statement from the group reads: "Northumbria Police Dog Section from time to time have dogs which are looking for a new home.

"Most of the dogs we rehome have not been police trained although we do occasionally have a retired police dog available. Most are under a year old and have failed to meet the required standards of The Dog Section.

"We match our dogs to potential owners. If you’re interested in owning a police dog, please fill out an application form and you’ll be added to our database.

"If we have a dog that could be a match to you, only then will we make contact. Northumbria Police only rehouse our dogs as pets and not for them to be used as guard dogs or for breeding purpose."

Although registering an interest in a police dog does not guarantee an adoption, people can specify what breed and gender they'd prefer and how much they'd be willing to pay for the dog, between £100 and £700.

If an application process is approved, a home check will be conducted to ensure the suitability of a potential new owner.

It will also be a legal requirement of the new owner to have the microchip details updated to reflect the change in ownership.

You won't have to worry about your location in the UK, as you don't have to be from Northumberland to be in with a chance.

If you're interested in rehoming a dog from Northumbria Police Dog Section, complete their application form.