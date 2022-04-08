GOGGLEBOX star Ellie Warner has been missing in recent episodes of the hit Channel 4 show after her boyfriend Nat Eddleston was involved in a serious accident.

Ms Warner has been by her partner's bedside after the plumber suffered a broken neck, broken back, and two collapsed lungs when he was hit by a car in a night out in Leeds.

Ellie usually appears on the Channel 4 show alongside her sister Izzi but since the accident neither has appeared.

But now fans of the sofa show have been wondering whether the stars will return, however, the 31-year-old regular has shared some news.

Confirming that she and her sister plan on taking some time off from the show whilst Nat remains in hospital.

The news come from MailOnline which said that the sisters are unlikely to resume filming for the programme anytime soon.

As a close friend of Ellie told the publication that although she has not yet spoken to the press she has not left her partner's side since the incident on March 18 and doesn't plan to anytime soon.

Since the pair's missing spot on the show, fans have been sending their support online, with one saying:

"Missing Ellie and Izzie tonight. Sending love to them all and get well wishes to Ellie's boyfriend Nat."

And another simply said: "My thoughts are with Nat and Ellie."

Watch Gogglebox on Channel 4 at 9pm tonight.