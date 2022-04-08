RICHARD Osman is confirmed to be leaving the BBC quiz show Pointless after 13 years of co-hosting the programme, according to reports.

It is believed that Mr Osman will be replaced by a series of rotating guest co-hosts for when filming for the new series begins in May, while a permanent replacement is sought out.

Mr Osman's success as an author, starting off with The Thursday Murder Club, is part of the reason why he has stepped away from the role, as he needs to commit more time to writing.

As reported by The Sun, a BBC source said: "Quiz fans and housewives all over the country will be gutted by this news. Richard has become a staple of the daytime

schedule but sadly all good things must come to an end.

Osman's success as an author is part of the reason why he has stepped aside from Pointless (PA)

"Richard has loved every second of doing the show alongside Xander but he really wants to give his all to his writing career which has been an enormous success.

"His departure is completely amicable but he just does not have enough hours in the day to do everything so sadly something had to give.

"His literary career is going from strength to strength so he’s having to be slightly more choosy with what he does TV-wise."

Mr Osman will continue with his role as a host on another BBC daytime show, House of Games.

Mr Osman himself confirmed the reports that he would be leaving, tweeting: "SOME NEWS! After 13 wonderful years I'm leaving daytime Pointless, to concentrate on writing. Will still be doing the celebrity shows and 'HouseOfGames'. It has been the GREATEST pleasure and I can't wait to start watching as a viewer. Thank you to everyone!

"Will miss the whole team, especially the incomparable @XanderArmstrong. Thank you to everyone who watches, it really has been a dream, and I know the show will continue to go from strength to strength."

His co-host Alexander Armstrong was sad to see him go, saying: “Daytime television’s loss is international best-selling crime fiction’s gain. I say that like it’s a consolation - I’m going to miss the big man next to me Monday to Friday. But at least I still get him at weekends - and weekdays if you’re watching on Challenge.”