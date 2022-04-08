NEWSQUEST - owner of the Argus - has raised more than £30,000 as part of its #ThereWithUkraine appeal thanks to the generosity of its readers.

Readers have donated more than £20,000 to the appeal to help support those affected by the war in Ukraine.

Last month, Newsquest titles across the UK donated 5p from newspaper sales to the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian appeal, and made a £10,000 donation, to help those in need.

All of that means our JustGiving page has now passed £30,000 to help support those affected by the conflict.

Every penny counts - we've had donations from £2 to £1,000 - and any contribution, large or small, will make a big difference.

Our JustGiving page is a single appeal across all our news titles, and we will continue to highlight the heroic actions of our communities who are doing all they can to help Ukrainians.

All the money raised will go to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The British Red Cross is involved in humanitarian work in Ukraine, helping the civilians who have been affected by the ongoing crisis.

Your donation could help someone affected get food, water, first aid, medicines, warm clothes, and shelter.

All of Newsquest's titles across the UK are united in our efforts to support the people of Ukraine. Please donate what you can via the link to our JustGiving page below.

Donations made via JustGiving and use of the JustGiving website will be subject to the JustGiving privacy policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/privacy-policy/privacy-policy-v30 and cookie policy https://www.justgiving.com/about/info/cookie-notice

None of the donation will be collected by Newsquest. Financial transactions are with JustGiving to donate to the British Red Cross Society DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.