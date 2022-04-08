THE family of two children who died when a drink- and drug-driver's van ploughed into their car have called for tougher prison sentences for motorists who kill people while behind the wheel.

Martin Newman was convicted on Friday of five driving offences, including causing the death by dangerous driving of three-year-old Jayden-Lee and four-year-old Gracie-Ann Lucas, who were from Tredegar.

In a statement read to the court, mum Rhiannon Lucas said she felt "lost" without them. She has suffered "flashbacks and nightmares" as well as recovering from the serious injuries she received in the crash.

Drink- and drug-driving is "putting other people at risk" and "I hate that people think they can do it and get away with [it]", she said.

Outside the court, family members gathered to pay tribute to Jayden-Lee and his sister Gracie-Ann, who would have celebrated her fifth birthday this Sunday.

Their father Joseph Wheaton was one of several relatives wearing t-shirts depicting the two smiling children.

In a prepared statement read by Gwent Police family liaison officer Leighton Healan, the family said: "On Saturday, February 5, Martin Newman devasted our family by taking our two beautiful children, Gracie-Ann and Jayden-Lee.

"Our family home now feels like an empty shell without them and the love and happiness they brought us cannot ever be replaced.

"Our lives have been destroyed.

"He choose to drive his vehicle under the influence of drink and drugs and these actions displayed a total disregard for anyone’s safety and we have paid the ultimate price for his unlawful and unsociable acts.

"We hope today’s sentence will act as a deterrent to anyone who may consider driving in a dangerous manner especially while being intoxicated through drink and drugs and distracted by a mobile telephone. No prison sentence that a court can impose will ever be enough and will never bring back Gracie-Ann and Jayden-Lee.

"We would like to thank the Welsh Ambulance Service, Wales Air Ambulance and University Hospital of Wales for their professionalism and expertise which gave the children the best possible chance of survival with the upmost compassion. The treatment that Gracie and Jayden received in our eyes was world class and our hearts go out to all these wonderful people.

"Furthermore we would like to thank the investigation team at Gwent Police in their determination to bring Newman to justice with the overwhelming evidence that they have presented to the court and the support we have received.

"Finally, a heartfelt thanks to the community of Tredegar and wider Wales for the help and support we have received from day one of this tragic incident. A day hasn’t gone by when we haven’t been offered much love and help which has truly meant the world to us."

Speaking to the media afterwards, the children's grandfather, Jason Lucas, said Newman should have received "two life sentences" for causing the deaths of "happy kids" Gracie-Ann and Jayden-Lee.

"The law's got to change - the judge [did] what he could do, and the police have done marvellous for us," he added. "The government's got to change this. I wouldn't want somebody else's family going through this."

Sergeant Healan also read a statement by Gwent Police.

He said: “This is a tragic case that has resulted in the needless loss of two young lives.

“Newman’s reckless actions highlight the real dangers of irresponsible driving, which can have such a devastating impact on other innocent road users.

“He was left with no option but to plead guilty owing to the overwhelming amount of evidence gathered by our investigation team.

“Our thoughts remain with the family at this time.”

During the hearing at Cardiff Crown Court, Judge Daniel Williams said he was bound by Parliamentary sentencing guidelines and - because Newman pleaded guilty - could jail him for no more than nine years and four months, the maximum sentence allowed.

Judge Williams told the defendant people “may think such a maximum sentence is inadequate to reflect what you have done” and would want the guidelines to be “re-examined”.

But any changes to the law would be a matter for Parliament, not for any individual court, the judge said.