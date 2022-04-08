TEMPERATURES are predicted to plummet overnight tonight - with gritters across the region primed and ready.
Traffic Wales have said that gritters "will be out across our network this evening and tomorrow morning".
Motorists are advised to take extra care on roads vulnerable to ice, as surface temperatures are expected to drop below freezing tonight.
"Planning ahead and driving to the conditions will help you stay safe," Traffic Wales said.
With that in mind, here is an hour-by-hour forecast for the region.
Newport
In Newport the temperature is to drop to four degrees overnight. However, it will feel more like zero degrees.
Clear skies mean the chance of frost and ice is increased into the morning.
Clouds cover will not materialise until the afternoon, so Saturday will be a chilly one.
By 10am on Sunday it will be considerably warmer - a balmy 10 degrees - thanks to heavier cloud cover.
Saturday
- 2am - four degrees - clear
- 7am - two degrees - sunny
- midday - nine degrees - sunny intervals
- 5pm - 10 degrees - cloudy
- 9pm - six degrees - cloudy
Sunday
- 1am - three degrees - partly cloudy
- 7am - two degrees - sunny intervals
- 1pm - 10 degrees - cloudy
- 7pm - 10 degrees - cloudy
- 10pm - 10 degrees - cloudy
Ebbw Vale
In the north of Gwent, it's going to be even colder.
It's going to feel sub-zero tonight, with temperatures sitting at zero degrees for some time.
On Sunday morning it will get even colder, with temperatures not reaching double figures all weekend.
Saturday
- 2am - one degree - clear
- 7am - zero degrees - sunny
- midday - seven degrees - sunny intervals
- 5pm - eight degrees - cloudy
- 9pm - four degrees - partly cloudy
Sunday
- 1am - zero degrees - partly cloudy
- 7am - one degree - cloudy
- 1pm - eight degrees - cloudy
- 7pm - eight degrees - cloudy
- 10pm - six degrees - cloudy
