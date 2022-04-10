WITH summer nearly upon and after two long years of travel bans and restrictions, we can finally take a nice long break and travel abroad with no worries.

But after two years of pent-up holidays, you may be in a situation where you have so many spots you want to visit that you just can't decide.

Well, you're in luck as MyBaggage has created the perfect interactive tool Jetflix, that lets you decide your next holiday destination based on your Netflix watchlist.

All you have to do is answer five simple questions including your favourite genre, the type of vacation you're looking for, and the time you want to travel.

Jetflix. (MyBaggage)

So whether you like to lay on the beach, prefer adventures or want a romantic getaway, Jetflix has a variety of options to choose from, so every user can find their ideal destination.

If you're a fan of Bridgerton then prepare to say hello to high society as you could be whisked away to the countryside of Bath and visit the spots featured in the hit tv show.

But if you'd rather experience the tense scenes of Money Heist then you can take a trip to Madrid and explore the hustle and bustle of Madrid and see so incredible landmarks.

If you want to see where your favourite show could take you then try out the interactive tool and start planning.