CCTV footage shows death crash driver Martin Newman on the M4 minutes before he caused a fatal crash near Newport.

The 41-year-old has today (Friday) been jailed after admitting causing the deaths by dangerous driving of two young children, when his van ploughed into their family's stopped car on the hard shoulder.

Newman also admitted drug- and drink-driving charges and causing the serious injury by dangeroud driving of the children's mother.

The court heard how Newman had set off on a three-hour journey from the East Midlands to South Wales on February 5.

He had spend the previous evening drinking cans of Strongbow cider and taking cocaine, and had a "couple" of hours sleep.

Newman initially intended to work that day, but the court heard he felt too "tired and hungover" and instead decided to get behind the wheel and drive home.

Watch some of the CCTV footage played to the court:

Several other people on the M4 around Newport that day witnessed Newman's "horrific" driving minutes before the crash.

One saw the white Transit “weaving across the carriageway” near junction 24 and thought the driver was “either drunk or on his phone”.

Another said Newman had earlier tailgated his vehicle as the speed limit increased from 50 to 70mph west of Newport.

The court was shown CCTV footage from traffic cameras, tracking Newman as he crossed the Prince of Wales Bridge and travelled westwards, until the point of impact near the Tredegar Park junction.

Newman was jailed for nine years and four months - the maximum sentenced the judge could pass.