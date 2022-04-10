A TEAM of staff from a Newport primary school have completed the Welsh Three Peaks Challenge in a bid to raise funds to help Year 6 children at the school attend a residential trip this year.

Daniel Jones, Abby Parcell and Ravi Baksh, the Year 6 staff team from Maindee Primary School took on the challenge which involved climbing the highest mountains in North, Mid and South Wales in less than 24 hours.

Mr Jones said: "Teaching through a pandemic has shown us the wide-ranging impact that Covid-19 has had on children and their well-being.

"We are looking to raise money for pupils within our school to enable them to attend our residential trip despite difficult financial circumstances, where families might not be able to fund the entire cost.

"Residential trips enable pupils to find their inner strength, to push themselves way out of their comfort zone and to create unique memories that will last a lifetime. In current times, these experiences are more important than ever for our pupils."

Abby Parcell, Ravi Baksh, and Daniel Jones from Maindee Primary School, Newport, in their journey

The teachers' challenge included a walking distance of 17 miles and an ascent of 2,334 metres.

It started in North Wales at Snowdon, which at, 3,560ft is the tallest mountain of the three. From there the expedition ventured towards Cadair Idris (2,930 ft). The final mountain was Pen Y Fan in South Wales, standing at no less than 2,906 ft.

The trio undertook the challenge March 25 and completed Snowdon in seven hours, returning to a hostel at 2am where they rested for just under two hours before restarting their mission and the journey to Mid Wales.

Six hours later, they had completed the daunting Cadair Idris and were running off adrenaline as the end was in sight.

After a journey down South, the team set off again and climbed their final mountain, Pen Y Fan, where they were joined by headteacher, Joanne Cueto who completed the final leg of their challenge with them.

A total of 62,000 steps and 22-and-a-half hours later, the Three Peaks Challenge was complete.

Mr Jones, Year 6 teacher and Upper Phase Leader, said: "We're filled with pride at what we have achieved in terms of the challenge itself and the fact we smashed our fundraising target, raising more than double the amount we were hoping for.

"The money raised will make a huge difference to many of our pupils, and the residential trip will give them so many special memories before they leave Maindee Primary School.

"The young people in our school really do inspire us. They make us smile on a daily basis and kept us motivated in the middle of the night as we made our way down Snowdon. Hearing their good luck messages and words of encouragement spurred us on during the challenge!"

He said: "In preparation for the challenge, we undertook 10 weeks of intense training to make sure we were mentally and physically prepared for the task ahead.

"We are also donating to Newport Mind Children’s Services, a local charity which works tirelessly to support the mental health of children in South Wales and has supported families within our school community of Maindee.

The challenge was used as a learning tool for pupils

"The challenge has been central to our learning theme within school. Our pupils have written persuasive letters in Literacy, explored map reading and climate in Humanities, diet and exercise in Health and Wellbeing and also managing money in Maths. After writing our letters, we hand delivered them to local businesses within our community to inform them about the challenge.

"We have been extremely fortunate with the donations and kind support we have received from our local community. Many local business including Hortons Coffee House, Pure Vans, Beth's Bakes, The Entertainer, Ruby Lou's Boutique, Triple Two Coffee, Ozzy's Barbers and Charles Barrett Florist have all donated monetary amounts, or have worked to raise awareness of the cause. When speaking to them about the reason for the trip, they have been happy to support to try to raise the hopes & aspirations of the pupils.

"Our Just Giving page will remain open for a few more days, so any donations that people are able to give would be greatly appreciated. www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/maindee-primary07?utm_term=vp2EVdN7d."