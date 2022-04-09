THIS month is National Pet Month so we've asked readers to share pictures of their beloved pets with us.
Here are just 10 of those which they shared. We'll be bringing you more over the coming weeks.
And if you want to be part of this just to go www.southwalesargus.co.uk/lockdown-pets/ and fill in the quick and easy Q&A.
Angela Geddis shared this picture of her handsome rescue Bandit
Laura Williams shared this picture of Willow, who is seven
Laura Harding sent in this picture of her rescue cat Toca
Charmaine Louise Thomas shared this picture of her Welsh border collie Tilly
Rhiannon McLoughlin sent in this picture of her rabbit, Midge, who lived to the grand age of 13
Jason Burgess said: "Here is a picture of our pet guinea pig learning photography."
Brandon Lane sent in this picture of his British bulldog Bruce
Madison Lewis said: "Here is Misty. She is a six-month-old Syrian hamster."
Kirstie Jones sent in this picture of her 13-year-old Staffy Lennie in his 'go fast' speedy wheels
Rory Perkins shared this picture of Lilly, Flo and Willow
