WE ARE on the search for Gwent's Instagram fans.

Today we meet Tamara Chesworth, 31, a florist from Newport, whose page FloralBelles has 1,336 followers.

Why did you set it up and what is your Instagram about?

I love Instagram! I set our Insta page up in 2021 and never ever expected to be where we are in just under a year. It’s been amazing!

Tamara Chesworth

What has been your favourite post?

I love so many. If I had to choose it would be the picture of our installation at Danikas Beauty Salon and our pastel and blue foliage bouquet.

Why is Gwent special to you?

It’s home! Gwent has so many beautiful people who support each other.

Valentine’s Bouquets 2022

What is the best thing about Instagram?

Making friendships, working alongside small local businesses. Especially in floristry the support is amazing with other florists not just in Newport but all over the UK.

What other Instagrammers do you like to follow?

The classic cheesecake guy, pastel patisserie, The Balloon Pod, DottieMay Bakes - there are too many to name.

Ms Chesworth thinks this could be the prettiest bouquet

What is the most surprising thing that has happened to you because of Instagram?

Working with local businesses, retail brands and especially our customers. We wouldn’t be thriving without them!

Tips for getting the most out of Instagram?

Interaction and supporting other accounts, stories, posting regularly, showingcasing what your business can do!