POLICE discovered a “stun blaster knuckleduster” when they raided a house in Brynmawr.
Officers were called to an address on Aneurin Crescent for an unrelated matter on May 23, 2020.
When searching the property, belonging to 49-year-old Shane Collins, they found a knuckleduster which had been modified to deliver electric shocks, prosecutor Rachel Knight told Cardiff Crown Court.
“It’s described as being a rechargeable stun blaster knuckleduster,” she said.
“It was broken down into parts and there were parts missing.”
Police also found a spring-loaded air rifle.
“It had a .22 calibre. It was in poor condition,” said Ms Knight.
Tests later found the air rifle had over 12 foot pound discharge, meaning it needed a licence – which Collins didn’t have.
The defendant was arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon (disguised firearm) – relating to the knuckleduster – and possession of a firearm without a certificate.
“At the time [the knuckleduster] was seized it was a jumble of junk. No-one could pick that up,” said Eugene Egan, defending.
“It was in a shambolic state.”
The defendant said he was unaware at the time the air rifle was bought that it required a licence, the court heard. However, he did admit both charges.
Collins was given a 12-month community order for each charge, running concurrently, and Recorder Neil Owen-Casey ordered him to complete 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement.
He was fined £165 for possession of the electrified knuckledusters, and £60 for the air rifle.
