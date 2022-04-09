DO YOU fancy treating yourself to an Easter getaway but can't decide where to visit?

Then do not panic as Booking.com have you covered, as it's revealed the UK's most popular destinations and the best spaces to stay.

So whether you're looking for a city break, an action-packed stay or a serene retreat for yourself and your loved one or the family, we've got you covered.

Take a look at the best Easter getaway destinations and start booking your well-earned mini-break.

Browns Hotel London. (Booking.com)

Best Easter Getaways

Liverpool

Stay at the Staybridge Suites and feel like you are in a home away from home with all the comforts you could want in this fully-equipped aparthotel.

It's even located in the heart of Liverpool meaning that there's an array of fantastic restaurants, shopping scenes, and nightlife just outside the front door.

Edinburgh

The Knight Residence by Mansley is just a five-minute walk away from the lively of Grassmarket with its bars and restaurants.

The apartments offer a range of modern services and are in a central location of the historical city of Edinburgh with the Castle and Holyrood House nearby too.

London

Browns Hotel is not only pure luxury at the best standard but is even the first hotel in London and located in the great scene of Piccadilly and Regent Street.

The five-star hotel is the perfect getaway for yourself and the family with a teddy turndown service, children’s library, spa treatments, and a 24-hour babysitting service.

Kimpton Clocktower. (Booking.com)

Manchester

Kimpton Clocktower is set in the vibrant city center of Manchester and offers modern stylish rooms and is just a minute's walk from the train station.

It welcomes all the family and even has an activity pack on arrival, a brilliant children’s menu, and the option of children’s bathrobes, toys, and colouring books and you can even bring your dog along.

Blackpool

The Ream Hills Holiday Park is set on 160 acres of farmland and is surrounded by lakes and gorgeous views.

It's the perfect place to relax and unwind with plenty to offer in Blackpool from the bright lights, seaside, and plenty of actives too.

